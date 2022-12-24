There's no turning back for Disha Patani ever since she made her debut with M.S. Dhoni biopic. She stole millions of hearts with her cute looks and soon she turned out to be a live wire by redefining hotness. She is one of the fittest and hottest actresses in the industry. Not just on screen, but Disha even makes the heads turn with her appearance on various events.

Disha Patani trolled by netizens

On Thursday night, December 22, the 'Malang' actress was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic as they attended celebrity stylist Mohit Rai's birthday bash. The two were spotted twinning in black; while Disha chose to wear an off-shoulder bodycon dress with a front cut-out, Aleksander complimented her in black shirt and trousers. Disha added a furry fringy scarf along with her outfit and opted for a subtle makeup with blushed cheeks, defined brows, and brown lip shade.

But it seems Disha's outfit didn't go down well with the netizens and as soon as the video of the duo surfaced online, people started trolling her. One user commented, "Does she ever work? It's always her going about town..." while another said, "Ye bhai last 3 4 month se jalsa kar raha he (She's only partying for the last 3 4 months)." A third comment said, "Urfi se inspired lag rahi hai". Another comment read, "Chalo ek Tiger to bach gaya (At least one Tiger is saved)". Some of them even questioned about her outfit and said, "She surely buys these kind of dresses from Bangkok walking streets". Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff was the first to react to Disha's post.

Commenting on her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander, one user wrote, "Bodyguard k tarah q lag raha hai ye mujhe (Why is he looking like a bodyguard)". Talking about Disha Patani and Aleksander Ilic's relationship, the duo sparked dating rumours ever since the 'Radhe' actress broke up with her ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

On the work front

However, in a recent interview, Aleksandar responded to the rumours and said that Disha has been like a family to him. He told Bombay Times, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2'. The 'Radhe' actress will be next seen in 'Suriya 42' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, in 'Yodha' and in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone.