There is no one like Disha Patani when it comes to beach wear. The Ek Villain Returns actress knows how to slay it in monokinis, bikinis and various other swimwears. The diva not only has an enviable figure but knows how to flaunt it too. Truly a water baby, let's take a look at some of Disha's hottest beach photos.

It has been a few months since the news of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani having parted ways surfaced everywhere. While Tiger recently confirmed that he was single, Disha is yet to make any comments on that. There were reports of Disha's insistence on marriage coming in between the couple's relationship.

Disha and Tiger part ways

Disha and Tiger had been dating for over five years now. The two were head-over-heels in love with each other and the families seemed to have given their nod to the relationship too. Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff seemed to be in awe of Disha.

The actress was also spotted at various lunches and dinners with the Shroff family. So it did break many hearts when the news of Tiger and Disha heading for spiltsville made headlines. Tiger, reportedly, didn't want to settle down as yet. While Disha felt it was time for the two of them to give a name to their relationship.

When Jackie Shroff opened up about their separation

"They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work," Jackie told a leading website.

He further added, "See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story."