Disha Patani is breaking the internet with her hot and sultry picture. The diva keeps sharing steaming pictures of herself on her social media platforms. And this time, she has definitely raised the temperature. Disha shared a stunning picture of herself in a gorgeous cutout bikini. While many are loving her look, many have lashed out at the actress for going all out.

Disha Patani faces ire

"Are you a kid?" asked one user. "There is a fine line between sensuality and vulgarity," said another user. "Why wear even this when everything is visible?" asked one more user. "Showing off a bit too much," said another. "I don't know how Tiger can be comfortable with so much of skin show," asked a netizen. "Get better at acting not at dis," said another. One user even called her "Mia Khalifa".

Many floored

However, there were many who jumped to her rescue. "If you've got it, you better flaunt it," said one user. "Hot hot hot," said another. "Tiger.. make it official now," said another. "Hottest Bollywood babe," said another netizen. "Beauty with talent," opined another user. "Can't wait to see you get married to Tiger next," wrote one more.

When father Shroff spoke the truth

"I don't deal with it. Main khaali dheel de deta hoon. Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend. Abhi ek hai to usko rehne do na... he's found a girlfriend and I am very happy about it. Lekin usko ek tichki diya hai maine. He understands the meaning of life, and how it's led within a social framework. He knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does," Jackie Shroff had once told a leading newspaper.