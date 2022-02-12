Disha Patani is breaking the internet with her latest picture. The Heropanti actress shared a sensuous picture of herself, flaunting her curves from her vacation. The picture has Disha flaunting her toned bod as she plays with her hair in pastel swimwear. The picture has got social media talking. Let's take a look at the post here.

The mixed response

The picture has so far received 1.7 million likes and has over 11.6 k comments. This is not the first time that Disha has raised temperature with her Instagram picture. Earlier too, her holiday pictures have always grabbed attention. "When you workout hard at the gym, you get to flaunt it here," said one user. "Hot hot hot," wrote another. "How do you manage to look so hot all the time," asked another netizen. "Do you even eat anything," asked another social media user.

However, there were many who were not impressed with the picture. "Do you have anything left apart from these undergarments?" asked one user. "Where is your sanskar?" asked another. "Looks photoshopped," opined another social media user. "Corrupting the minds," said a netizen. "Learn some acting too," said another netizen.

Learning from the pandemic

"In the lockdown, when people took to doing household chores, I could manage it well, because in the beginning, when I lived alone, I would clean my own house, do the laundry, go for auditions, then come back and cook. In this pandemic, we've learnt that we don't need much help from outside. It's also taught us that we need to be strong from the inside (emotionally) and take charge of things," Disha had said in an interview to a leading daily.