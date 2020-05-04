Considering the current lockdown situation in the country, everyone is doing various activities to keep oneself busy and get through this tough time in a good process. Disha also has her own ways to spend her days and give us a sneak peek into her off-camera life.

"I've had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and traveling around. I'm spending most of the time pampering my pets and apart from that I'm catching up on some movies," Disha Patani said.

Disha also adds how she has dedicating her time for fitness. "I'm also doing my workouts at home and some basic dance routines to keep me occupied," she said.

The actress has shared some pictures wherein she is seen pampering her pets, doing makeup, some throwbacks and much more on her social media.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe in a glamorous avatar with Salman Khan followed by the sequel of Ek Villain.