Disha Patani is known for taking the internet by storm with her sizzling pictures. Being a fitness freak, the actress never shies away from flauting her envious figure. And yet again, Disha has set the temperatures soaring with her latest photograph and it seems like social media is completely smitten by her hotness.

In the picture, Disha can be seen sitting on a chair wearing a crotchet white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She captioned the image with a flower emoji.

Earlier, Disha had shared a gorgeous post work-out photograph herself which was taken after what appears to be a gruelling workout session. In the photograph, Disha flashed the peace sign while pouting and winking. She was seen wearing a grey sports bra and fiery orange sports shorts.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in Radhe starring superstar Salman Khan.