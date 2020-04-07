Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most popular celebs in the film industry, and she has fans all across the world. But did you know that Disha despite being a superstar herself, is a die-hard fan of Jackie Chan?

On Tuesday, Disha Patani penned a heartfelt note for her dearest co-star Jackie Chan, who turned 66- year-old. The actress posted a picture with the Birthday boy wherein both can be seen flaunting a Kung Fu Yoga pose and are all smile for the camera.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Disha wrote, "Happiest bday taguuu this was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my "superhero" is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life-risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be "Jackie chan" love you the most."

Disha Patani shared screen space with Jackie in one of the Indo-Chinese co-production, 'Kung Fu Yoga' which was released in 2017 starring Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. Jackie Chan played the role of a professor while Disha was cast as a student of history. The film tracks Jackie Chan's expedition to discover a treasure in Tibet. Sonu played the role of an antagonist in the film.

Not only Disha, but her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is also a die-hard fan of the legendary actor. They both share a cordial relationship with Mr chan and consider him as their idol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen reuniting with Salman Khan for her upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The movie will also feature Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie will be directed by Prabhudeva and is expected to hit the theatres on Eid this year. However, the release might get delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.