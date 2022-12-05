Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, often shares her bikini-clad photos on her social media handle for her fans and followers. Keeping up with this trajectory, the 'Malang' actress recently posted yet another set of hot photos wearing a bikini that falunted off her cleavage and toned curves.

On Saturday, December 3, Disha took to her Instagram handle to share the series of images from her vacation and captioned it as "Random". The first photo showed the actress sitting on the sand wearing a hot brown coloured bikini, while the second photo showed the actress posing in the swimming pool as she flaunts her abs and butt in a pink bikini. Along with these two photographs, Patani also shared pictures of the beautiful scenic view of the place where she was holidaying.

However, the bikini pictures didn't go down well with the netizens and as soon as the photos were shared people started trolling her. While, one user wrote, "Sharam krle, kyu nagapan dikha rehi (Have some shame, why are you roaming nude)," another said, "Disgusting."

A third user commented, 'Kapdo ki kami ho gayi (There is shortage of clothes)' and another comment read 'Kuch bhi kar lo Urfi Javed ko beat nahi kar paogi mam (Do whatever you want, you can never beat Urfi Javed)'. When the video of the same surfaced on the internet, one netizen asked, 'Ye humesha Beach mood m hi kyu rhti hai? (Why is she always in beach mode?)'.

However, this is not the first time when Disha Patani is being trolled for sharing bikini-clad photos. A few days back, the actress was trolled for sharing a super sexy mirror selfie from her bathroom that flaunts her hour glass figure perfectly. The mirror selfie showed Disha wearing a skimpy black bikini set and a bathrobe giving a sneak peek into her extravagant bathroom. The 30-year-old captioned the photo, "Eat your carbs", as she flaunted her toned body and wet hair.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2'. The 'Radhe' actress will be next seen in 'Suriya 42' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, in 'Yodha' and in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone.