Urfi Javed recently grabbed attention for her 3D outfit and this time everyone was impressed. Urfi stunned everyone with her black magical gown. The gown had 3D flowers and butterflies added to it, which flew and bloomed when the fashionista clapped. Social media has praised the former Bigg Boss contestant for her out-of-the box thinking and called her Met Gala-ready.

Celebs and social media comments

Aly Goni commented, "Too good yaar loved it." Kusha Kapila wrote, "Queen behaviour always." One person wrote, "By far my most favourite outfit of yours. Met Gala ready." Another person commented, "She is queen"ing", I am proud that i never hated her." "Creativity on top beyond imagination," read one more comment.

"So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow," read a comment. "Bro her ideas are literally worth appreciation....what for y'all troll her for!? Also she's so pretty," another comment read. "Urfi's very own met gala moment," a social media user opined. "Her ideas are really unique," another social media user said.

Urfi on getting affected by trolls

While talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Javed said that despite being so headstrong, the trolls get to her every now and then. She had called herself a 'blot' on society and had confessed that sometimes she feels like she is polluting the younger generation like they say.

"I feel that I can't go back. There's no going back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi (Where do I go from here). Even if I quit everything, that's going to stay on the internet forever. Toh main karu kya? (What should I do?)" Urofi had once said about not being so bold with her fashion choices.,"I do think, have I done something so wrong? Am I a bad person? Maybe no family will accept me. Maybe I won't have any friends," she had further said in an interview.