Urfi Javed is not the one to take any form of bullying or trolling quietly. The fashionista is known for her undiplomatic take on all things industry and never mincing her words in conveying anything. The former Bigg Boss contestant was in for a shock recently when a fashion influencer sent her an abusive text. However, Urfi was not ready to brush it under the carpet.

Urfi shares screenshot

It all began when Urfi shared a picture of Orry or Orhan Awatramani sending her love. "Fu****g love her," he wrote. Soon, a fashion influencer, Sufi Motiwala, responded on it with a nasty comment. He wrote, "Uske l**e mein ghus jayegi kya?" Urfi was quick to report Sufi's account and even shared a screenshot of his text.

Urfi was quick to share the sceeenshot and wrote, "surname mein ambani nahi hai to sufi motiwala aise baat karega aapse (if you don't have ambani in your surname, this is how sufi motiwala will talk to you)." She further wrote, "It seems he was trying to send this message to a friend but accidentally sent it to me. I happened to be online and took a screenshot immediately. There was no hacking; his account was restored within minutes. Fool someone else."

Sufi claims innocence

However, soon after Urfi's post, the influencer also reacted and said, "I've reached out to her to clarify that I had no such intentions and would never communicate like that." He further wrote, "Uorfi, please take my call. I genuinely did not send this message. I have no ill intentions towards you. I just logged back into my account and I will be ruined. I've never wished you any harm." Sufi Motiwala is known for sharing his take and views on celebrity fashion outfits.