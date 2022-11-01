Urfi Javed is painting our Instagram quirky and cheeky one post at a time. After the whole row over her going topless on Diwali, the diva is back with another racy post. In her latest post, Urfi can be seen posing in a colourful bikini. While there are many who slammed and trolled Javed, there were many who couldn't stop themselves from heaping praise on her.

Urfi and Paras' equation

Urfi recently celebrated her 25th birthday and netizens were surprised to see her ex-boyfriend, Paras Kalnawat celebrating with her. Since Urfi and Paras had an ugly breakout and the Bigg Boss girl had even levelled some accusations against him, their fans were elated to see them together. However, to burst their bubble, Urfi has revealed that the two have decided to keep their past in the past and continue to be friends.

Why the two parted ways

Urfi had accused Paras of asking directors not to cast her in Anupamaa. Javed had accused him and his girlfriend of hatching a plot to make sure she doesn't get the part in Anupamaa of which, Paras was a part. The two had reportedly dated for just a month before calling it quits. Urfi had revealed that Paras got her name tattooed to woo her after the breakup but she was in no mood to go back to him.

"I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have."