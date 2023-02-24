When it comes to her social media game, there is no one who comes anywhere close to Urfi Javed. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been ruling the social media with her quirky and bold dressing sense and unfiltered statements. And her recent social media has grabbed all the limelight that one can imagine.

Urfi's makeover

Urfi seems to have undergone a major makeover for the photoshoot that appears to be for a magazine cover. The diva has not only coloured her hair bright pink but bleached her eyebrows too. Her quirky glance and posture looks inspired from rock and punk. A TOI report has stated that for the photoshoot, Javed has teamed up with the same group that was associated with Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot.

Gets trolled

"Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Give zero fucks. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity? The DIY Insta fashion princess told us everything," the intro read. "Looking like a witch," a social media user wrote. "That's the real her," another social media user. "This is the real Urfi," one more user wrote.

This comes barely a few days after Urfi was seen radiating her glow in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. The fashion queen had herself confessed that she was denied dresses by designers up until this point. "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me. @abujanisandeepkhosla, " she had written.