Urfi Javed has shared a long note accusing Aditya Chopra of "sheer ignorance" over his statement in the Netflix's docu-series – The Romantics'. In the series that portrays the birth, growth and legacy of YRF, Aditya Chopra had tackled the question of nepotism. The YRF honcho had revealed how despite being one of the biggest production houses, the biggest names in the industry, they couldn't make Uday Chopra a "star".

What Aditya Chopra had said

The celebrated filmmaker said that not every person who comes from a film background or a privileged background gets the advantage. "I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it mentioning my own family. My brother is an actor, and he's not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF who has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide 'I like this person, I want to see this person'. No one else," Chopra said in the docu-series.

What Urfi has now said

"The sheer ignorance in this statement irritates me so much, nepotism isn't about success, it's about the opportunities. Uday Chopra wasn't good looking (not that it matters but I'm making a point), wasn't a good actor, his movies failed miserable at the box office but he still kept getting work. Had it been some Uday Chauhan (someone not from Bollywood), he wouldn't even get all these opportunities just after one failed movie. Are you guys going to defend nepotism by using This? Really?"