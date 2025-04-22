Fourteen candidates from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Among those who have qualified for the prestigious examination, many are already serving in various government departments.

A Gujjar girl from the border district of Rajouri emerged as the top performer among all candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. Iram Choudhary of Rajouri secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 40. Her rank places her among the country's top achievers in a year where over a thousand candidates have been recommended for appointment to India's premier civil services.

She had previously qualified with a rank in the 800s and has once again made it to the final list, reinforcing her consistent commitment to public service.

Mohammad Muneeb Bhat, currently serving in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service, secured Rank 131. His selection reflects a growing trend of in-service officers from Jammu and Kashmir leveraging the UPSC route to transition into all-India services.

List of Candidates from J&K Who Qualified UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024:

Iram Choudhary – Rank 40

Muneeb Bhat – Rank 131

Akshay Parihar – Rank 261

Aakash Gupta – Rank 467

Haris Mir – Rank 314

Harjot Singh – Rank 948

Nazir Ahmed Bijran – Rank 847

Yasaar Ahmed Bhatti – Rank 768

Peerzada Umer – Rank 818

Ghulam Hyder – Rank 633

Sadif Malik – Rank 742

Vishal Deep Chandan – Rank 810

Manil Bejotra – Rank 401

Arshad Aziz Qureshi – Rank 993

This year's UPSC results were topped nationally by Aditya Srivastava, an engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur. Notably, four women secured positions in the top ten. The successful candidates will now be allocated various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), based on their ranks and preferences.

The achievements of the fourteen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have drawn praise from officials and civil society alike. Many see their success as a source of inspiration for thousands of young aspirants across the Union Territory. The presence of several in-service officers in the final list is also being viewed as a sign of increasing ambition and dedication within the region's administrative and policing circles.

In comparison, eleven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir had qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2023. Among them, Anmol Rathore from the Bhaderwah area of the Jammu division secured an impressive 7th All India Rank.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — Preliminary, Mains, and Interview—to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other allied services.