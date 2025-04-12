The chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the infamous Budgam fraudulent payment scam has exposed how officers at the helm of affairs abused their positions to swindle lakhs of rupees through illegal means.

As per the ACB chargesheet, the total land in possession of the Rakhs and Farms Department in Kashmir was only seven kanals. However, officers of the then Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), now known as the Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), in connivance with officers and officials of the Revenue Department, withdrew rent for 107 kanals of land.

Chargesheet Filed Against 22 Persons

According to an official handout issued by the ACB, a chargesheet was produced against 22 persons for the withdrawal of fraudulent payments by way of insertions and tampering with revenue records in the district of Budgam.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau produced the chargesheet before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar in Case FIR No. 18/2009 under Section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 and Sections 120-B, 467, 468, 471 RPC. The accused include two Collectors of LAWDA, four other public servants (now retired), and 16 beneficiaries.

The case was registered based on the outcome of a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) conducted by the ACB into allegations of abuse of official position by officers and officials of the Rakhs and Farms Department, Kashmir. The accused had allegedly tampered with revenue records and made unauthorized insertions, leading to fraudulent payments against excess State land falsely shown as allotted to tenants (Kamas) at Rakh-e-Aerth, Budgam.

During the JSC, which focused on compensation payments made for the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers under Government Order No. 56-Rev(S) of 2006, it was revealed that officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments conspired with certain beneficiaries (Kamas/tenants) to fraudulently inflate land records and claim excess compensation.

These officials abused their positions by falsely recording excessive land possession in favor of beneficiaries, leading to undue payments and significant losses to the state exchequer. In connivance with LAWDA and Revenue Department officials, they tampered with revenue records and inflated the land holdings of the tenants (Kamas).

6 Kanal Land Shown as 60 Kanals, 4 Kanal as 40 Kanals

Through fraudulent mutations, the land in possession was shown as:

60 kanals instead of six kanals under Khasra No. 1692,

40 kanals instead of four kanals under Khasra No. 1666/750,

07 kanal and 10 marlas instead of 2 kanals under Khasra No. 1736.

Due to the inflated land records, excess payments amounting to ₹38.20 lakhs were made to the Kamas/tenants. This manipulation caused substantial losses to the state exchequer.

Accordingly, Case FIR No. 18/2009 was registered under the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006, read with Section 120-B RPC, in ACB Srinagar for further investigation.

Following the investigation, which concluded the allegations as proven, and after obtaining government sanction for prosecution, the challan was produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, on 12.04.2025 for judicial determination.

Accused Persons: