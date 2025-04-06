Jammu's sensational Greater Kailash gold heist case took a shocking turn as the alleged perpetrators murdered a young man to conceal their crime. The victim, identified as Harsh Dev Singh, 24, was stoned to death by three individuals, including the alleged mastermind, advocate Rahul Sharma. His body was buried approximately eight kilometers from the site of the gruesome murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, revealed that the ongoing investigation into the Greater Kailash gold shop robbery led Jammu Police to uncover a chilling twist—the cold-blooded killing of a young man to cover up the heist. The victim was murdered because he knew about the robbery and was demanding a share of the looted gold from a shop in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu City.

One accused disclosed their plan to deceased Harsh Dev

Police stated, "On April 5, a missing person report was filed at Police Station Satwari by Ashok Kumar, son of the late Pooran Dass, regarding his son, Harsh Dev Singh, aged 24, who had left home 2–3 days earlier and remained untraceable despite the family's efforts." Ashok, along with Harsh's brother, provided Harsh's contact number for technical analysis.

During the investigation, Call Detail Record (CDR) and Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) analysis revealed communication between Harsh Dev Singh and Rahul Sharma, Tushar Kumar, and Bharat Bhushan—all accused in Case FIR No. 19/2025 of Police Station Gangyal. Bharat Bhushan, 22, son of Nain Sukh and a resident of Lower Kanal, Bishnah, was detained and subjected to sustained questioning, during which he confessed to the crime.

Deceased threatened to inform police about robbery

According to police, Bharat Bhushan disclosed that Harsh Dev Singh was a close friend of Sunil Sharma, one of the main accused in the robbery. On the day of the heist, Sunil inadvertently shared details of the planned robbery with Harsh before carrying it out. Subsequently, on February 10, Rahul Sharma deliberately sent Sunil to a drug de-addiction center in Kathua to prevent police contact, cutting off Harsh's direct access to him.

Harsh then began contacting Rahul Sharma, demanding Sunil's share of the robbery proceeds and threatening to inform the police. His persistent demands created panic among the conspirators. Fearing that Harsh might expose the robbery and jeopardize their escape, Rahul Sharma, along with Tushar Kumar and Bharat Bhushan, devised a plan to murder him.

Under the pretext of celebrating Rahul's birthday, the trio lured Harsh to the Surinsar–Mansar area, where they forced him to consume alcohol. Seizing the opportunity, Rahul, Tushar, and Bharat Bhushan killed Harsh by stoning him to death. On their return, they buried his body in a remote location approximately eight kilometers from the Surinsar area to eliminate evidence.

The missing person report for Harsh has been converted into FIR No. 68 under Sections 103/301/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Satwari, and further investigation is underway. Police, along with the Evidence Management and Investigation Cell (EMIC) and forensic team, have been mobilized. The case is being closely monitored by senior officers of the South Zone, including SSP Jammu.