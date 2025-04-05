Within two months, the Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully solved Jammu's sensational heist case with the arrest of three individuals, including an advocate. The daylight robbery was carried out in Jammu's Greater Kailash area, taking inspiration from a high-profile gold heist in Delhi's Samaypur Badli in 2023.

Sharing details of the case resolution, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, stated that the police had successfully cracked the Greater Kailash gold shop robbery case, bringing the culprits to justice.

The infamous daylight robbery at Anand Jewelers, located at Fawara Chowk, Greater Kailash, Jammu, had sparked concerns among the Swarnkar community and sent shockwaves across Jammu City. However, the police's focused, professional, and dedicated efforts led to the identification and arrest of the criminals behind this meticulously planned crime.

Jewelry Shop Looted at Knifepoint

On February 1, at noon, two armed robbers stormed into Anand Jewelers, wielding a sharp-edged weapon, a toka, to intimidate the woman owner who was alone inside the shop.

Placing the weapon against her throat, they instilled immediate fear and looted valuable gold, cash, and a mobile phone (Vivo V20, SIM No. 9906015489) before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered under FIR No. 19/25 at PS Gangyal under Sections 309(3), 311, and 3(5) of the BNS. A highly skilled investigative team was deployed, and the investigation commenced. Recognizing the gravity of the case, SSP Jammu later constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of SP City South and led by SDPO City South, Jammu.

Advocate Identified as Main Conspirator

Police successfully arrested the culprits identified during the investigation. The primary alleged conspirator, Rahul Sharma (Advocate), a resident of Bishnah, was apprehended alongside two accomplices:

Sunil Sharma (26 years old), son of Romesh Chander, resident of Bhagani Rafta, tehsil Bhalwal, district Jammu.

Tushar Kumar (22 years old), son of the late Sewa Ram, resident of Lower Kanal, Bishnah.

Sunil and Tushar executed the plan and carried out the robbery at the scene.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the criminals drew inspiration from a similar gold heist in Delhi's Samaypur Badli in 2023.

Jammu Police's Swift Action Sends a Strong Message

The successful resolution of this high-profile case highlights the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Jammu Police in tackling organized crime. Their focused investigative approach, intelligence-driven efforts, and commitment to justice ensured the swift apprehension of the accused.

Jammu Police urge the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or dial 100, and install CCTV cameras around their establishments. Business owners are also advised to keep valuables securely locked and to minimize the display of high-value items.

The swift and precise action in this case sends a strong message: crime will not be tolerated, and offenders will be brought to justice, no matter how elaborate their planning may be.

Recovered Gold Items