Keeping in view the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival, fraudsters have created fake shopping profiles on social media to deceive people, especially women in Kashmir, in the name selling different items online.

After receiving multiple complaints regarding these fraudulent pages, the police issued an advisory warning against purchasing online products from such unverified sources.

In South Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police specifically cautioned residents against fraudulent social media profiles and pages operating under the name "Lady Hut." These fake accounts have been set up to defraud unsuspecting buyers, particularly during the festive season of Eid-ul-Fitr.

It has been observed that these fraudulent pages promote counterfeit products and collect payments through unauthorized bank accounts and UPI addresses, exploiting public trust.

To prevent falling victim to such scams, the public is advised to follow these precautions:

Verify Authenticity: Ensure that any purchase from "Lady Hut" or similar pages is made only through official and verified sources.

Avoid Unverified Payments: Do not transfer money to bank accounts or UPI addresses linked to unverified social media pages.

Report Suspicious Activity: Any suspicious profiles, pages, or fraudulent activities should be reported to social media platforms and the nearest police station.

The District Police in Anantnag is actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary action against those involved in these fraudulent activities. The public is urged to remain vigilant and share this advisory to help prevent cyber fraud.

— Anantnag Police( اننت ناگ پولیس) (@AnantnagPolice) March 29, 2025

Doda Police Successfully Recover Online Fraud Amount

Earlier, Doda Police displayed a high level of professionalism and commitment in combating cybercrime by successfully solving an online fraud case and recovering ₹6,75,750.

According to the police, seven individuals had filed written complaints regarding online fraud. During the investigation, the police employed advanced technical skills and made relentless efforts, which ultimately led to the successful recovery of the defrauded amount.

Since the establishment of the Cyber Crime Investigation Unit in February 2024, the Doda Police has successfully recovered a total of ₹40,37,334 from various online fraud cases.

SSP Doda, Sandeep Mehta, reiterated his appeal to the general public to remain extra vigilant and promptly report cyber fraud incidents. He urged citizens to: