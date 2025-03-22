Taking strict action against terrorists and their sympathizers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police demolished the illegally constructed house of a Pakistan-based terror handler in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based terror handler, identified as Haroon Rashid Gani, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie and a resident of Anantnag, is associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir authorities attached the properties of 18 Pakistan-based terrorists in the Kishtwar district.

According to an official spokesperson, the Anantnag Police, in coordination with the district administration, demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth at Rekha Hassanpora, reclaiming encroached state land.

The attached property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie, a notorious terrorist handler associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Haroon Rashid Ganie, operating from Pakistan since 2018, has been implicated in coordinating terror activities in different parts of Kashmir Valley in general and south Kashmir in particular.

This operation to attach the property of a Pakistan-based terrorist is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror ecosystems and demolish their support structures.

The Anantnag Police remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring that no individual or group misuses government land for unlawful activities. The Anantnag Police will persist with strict measures against terror operatives and their facilitators, reaffirming their uncompromising stance against terrorism in the district.

On January 7, in South Kashmir's Awantipora area, immovable property worth lakhs of rupees, situated at Syedabad Pastoona Tral and belonging to a terror handler based in Pakistan, was attached by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The terror handler has been identified as Mubashir Ahmad, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral. The action was taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to police, the property was identified as belonging to a terror handler during an investigation conducted by Awantipora Police. The Pakistan-based terrorist handler Mubashir Ahmad was involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by facilitating the supply of arms and ammunition to activate local terror networks.

Earlier properties of 18 Pak, PoJK-based terrorists were attached in Kishtwar

Earlier, properties of 18 Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-based terrorists were attached in Kishtwar during the last six months.

On January 24 this year, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores belonging to 11 Pakistan-based terrorists in Kishtwar district. According to intelligence reports, around 36 terrorists from Kishtwar and adjoining localities are operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to revive terrorism in the Chenab region. Properties of 11 such self-styled commanders have been attached.

The attached properties, including land and assets, are linked to commanders who have been instrumental in financing and planning terror operations from across the border. Over the last six months, the properties of 18 Pakistan-based terrorists have been attached in Kishtwar district alone.

On November 28, 2024, Kishtwar Police attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan.

Security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), and sympathizers to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.