Fulfilling its budget commitments, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced various welfare initiatives for weaker and marginalized sections of society.

In addition to enhancing social pensions, the government has also increased marriage assistance to ₹75,000 for families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards.

The Omar Abdullah-led government has approved the distribution of additional food grains free of cost to AAY households with four or more members under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Enhanced Social Pensions for Vulnerable Groups

In a significant step toward social welfare, the Jammu and Kashmir government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has ordered an increase in pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

This initiative marks the fulfillment of a key promise made by the Chief Minister in the J&K Legislative Assembly on March 7.

As per the revised structure, effective April 1, 2025, pension beneficiaries will receive increased financial assistance.

Upholding Dignity, Delivering Justice.



The J&K Government has enhanced pension under NSAP & ISSS, ensuring greater monthly support for our elderly, widows, specially-abled and transgender citizens. This is not just assistance—it’s our commitment to an inclusive and caring… pic.twitter.com/uJiCJEXnpS — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 3, 2025

"This is not just assistance—it's our commitment to an inclusive and caring welfare state," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated.

Under the revised scheme:

Individuals below 60 years of age will receive ₹1,250 per month.

Those aged 60-79 years will be entitled to ₹1,500 per month.

Senior citizens aged 80 years and above will receive a monthly pension of ₹2,000, ensuring better support for the elderly.

The government has introduced significant enhancements in social pensions under NSAP and ISSS, ensuring better financial support for vulnerable sections of society.

Breakdown of Increased Pension Benefits

1. Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS)

Pension for individuals aged 60-79 years increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

Pension for individuals 80 years and above raised from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

2. Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS)

Widows aged 40-59 years will receive ₹1,250 (previously ₹1,000).

Widows aged 60-79 years will receive ₹1,500 (previously ₹1,000).

Widows aged 80 years and above will now receive ₹2,000.

3. Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS)

Disabled individuals 18-59 years will receive ₹1,250.

Disabled individuals 60-79 years will receive ₹1,500.

Disabled individuals 80 years and above will now receive ₹2,000.

Furthermore, under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) (which is UT-funded), pension rates have been revised for multiple beneficiary groups:

Old Age Pension: ₹1,250 for females aged 55-60 years, ₹1,500 for those aged 60-79 years, and ₹2,000 for those aged 80 years and above.

Widow/Divorcee Pension: ₹1,250 for widows below 60 years, ₹1,500 for those aged 60-79 years, and ₹2,000 for those aged 80 years and above.

Disability Pension: ₹1,250 for those below 60 years, ₹1,500 for those aged 60-79 years, and ₹2,000 for those aged 80 years and above.

Transgender Pension: Increased financial assistance across all age categories, following the same structure.

Marriage Assistance for AAY Category Girls Increased to ₹75,000

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also enhanced financial assistance under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS) for poor girls, raising the amount from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 for families holding AAY ration cards.

An order issued by the Department of Social Welfare stated that in partial modification of Government Order No. 49-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated March 22, 2022, the financial assistance has been increased to ₹75,000 (one-time) for eligible AAY-category girls of marriageable age under the scheme.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the move as "a step towards dignity and empowerment."

"Our government stands committed to uplifting every household in need. This support will be directly credited before marriage via DBT," he remarked.

The decision aligns with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Budget Speech on March 7, where he announced a series of pro-poor initiatives, including the enhancement of marriage assistance for AAY-category girls.

The revised scheme will take effect on April 1, 2025. To ensure transparency and efficiency, the financial aid will be directly transferred to the beneficiary's bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system before the marriage.

Additional Free Food Grains for AAY Households

In another major welfare initiative, the J&K government has approved the distribution of additional food grains free of cost to AAY households with four or more members under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

This initiative aims to strengthen food security for the region's most vulnerable families and fulfills a key commitment made in Budget 2025-26.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed the move as a pro-people decision, emphasizing the government's commitment to its promises.

"We are committed to ensuring food security for our most vulnerable families. Under this initiative, all AAY households will receive additional food grains free of cost. Each beneficiary in a family with four or more members will get up to 10 kg of food grains, reinforcing our commitment to social welfare," he stated.

Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative for Women Launched

Furthering his government's commitment to women's empowerment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also launched the Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative—a free government bus service for women—on April 1 from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC).

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote mobility, safety, and empowerment for women in the region.