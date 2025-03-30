Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah observed that the redeployment of Army troops to Ladakh following the Chinese intrusion in Galwan Valley in 2020 had created security vulnerabilities in Jammu province, where terror incidents have increased over the past four years.

While interacting with the media after visiting the family of martyred soldier Tariq Ahmad in Chamba village, Panthal block, Reasi district, Abdullah acknowledged the rise in terror incidents in the Jammu region in recent years.

He pointed to the repeated terror attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, as well as Kathua and Reasi. He also cited the May 2024 attack on a bus carrying devotees to the Shiv Khori shrine in the Reasi district.

He attributed these security gaps to the redeployment of troops to Ladakh in response to Chinese military activities.

"When we needed additional forces in Ladakh, we had no choice but to send soldiers from Jammu. The Valley could not be left unguarded, and as a result, Jammu experienced a troop shortage. Now, efforts are underway to gradually fill this gap," he said.

CM Pays Homage to Kathua Encounter Martyrs, Stands in Solidarity with Families

Omar Abdullah laid floral tributes to Head Constable Jagbir Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice during a two-day-long encounter in Kathua.

Leading the wreath-laying ceremony at Police Headquarters, Gulshan Ground, the Chief Minister honored the bravery and dedication of Head Constable Jagbir Singh, who was in charge of the Safiyan police post.

Visited families of our courageous heroes—Balvinder Singh, Tariq Ahmad, Jaswant Singh & Jagbir Singh—who laid down their lives in the Kathua encounter. Offered condolences and prayers for strength. pic.twitter.com/QuTKY9TAE8 — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) March 29, 2025

Describing his sacrifice as the highest form of duty, Abdullah said: "His courage and commitment will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace."

Later, the Chief Minister visited the families of the slain policemen—Balvinder Singh, Tariq Ahmad, Jaswant Singh, and Jagbir Singh—to express his deep condolences.

"What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal. "

We bow our heads, with reverence, in memory of our martyrs, the real Lions of Kathua, who embraced martyrdom on 27 Mar 25. pic.twitter.com/zoK8fjykod — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) March 29, 2025

"I visited the families of our bravehearts—Balvinder Singh, Tariq Ahmad, Jaswant Singh, and Jagbir Singh—who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua encounter. Their sacrifice is etched in our hearts forever. We stand with their families in this hour of grief," he said.

Dy CM, Satish Sharma Attend Last Rites of Martyr Jagbir Singh

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma attended the last rites of Head Constable Jagbir Singh, who was martyred along with his three colleagues in the two-day-long gunfight in Kathua district.

His cremation took place with full state honors at his native village Matto, in Akhnoor.

Thousands of people, including relatives, villagers, and officials, gathered at the village cremation ground to pay their final respects to the martyr.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister and Satish Sharma visited Jagbir Singh's residence to express their condolences to the bereaved family. They also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

The Deputy Chief Minister met with the martyr's mother and other family members, assuring them of full support from the J&K government.