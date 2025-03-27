The Jammu and Kashmir Government has asked various states and Union Territories (UTs) to designate an adequate number of doctors for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra to issue Compulsory Health Certificates (CHCs) to pilgrims from their respective regions.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo held a crucial meeting today with Health Secretaries from 10 states and UTs, urging them to allocate sufficient medical personnel for this purpose.

This year's Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9, 2025. Advance registration for the Yatra will begin on April 14.

The Chief Secretary directed the Health Department to conduct sensitization sessions for the designated doctors to ensure they fully understand the medical requirements for a safe pilgrimage. He emphasized that such training would help doctors assess the fitness of applicants more effectively.

He also instructed the Health Secretaries to ensure the rational deployment of doctors across health facilities, corresponding to the number of pilgrims from their respective areas. This measure, he said, would facilitate thorough clinical assessments and help prevent medical emergencies during the pilgrimage.

The UT Government is committed to providing the best facilities to devotees.

The Chief Secretary stressed that individuals with underlying health conditions or physical weaknesses that make them unfit for high-altitude travel must be screened carefully. Those deemed unfit should not be issued health certificates, as allowing them to participate could pose significant risks to their lives. He reiterated that the UT government is committed to ensuring the Yatra is safe, secure, and fulfilling for all devotees.

Past Issues with Health Certificates

Highlighting past challenges, Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), pointed out that in previous years, doctors had issued CHCs to unfit pilgrims, including those with co-morbidities, leading to tragic consequences.

He cited the 2012 Amarnath Yatra as a stark example, where over 100 pilgrims lost their lives due to health complications aggravated by extreme conditions such as high altitude (above 12,800 feet), low oxygen levels, snow-covered mountains, and sudden temperature drops. These challenges underscore the urgent need for rigorous health screening, making the issuance of CHCs a prerequisite for registration.

To enhance accountability, he advised that designated doctors must sign CHCs personally, including their name, address, and NMC registration number, preventing unauthorized certification of unfit individuals.

States, UTs Asked to Submit Doctor Lists by April 5

States and UTs have been directed to submit their lists of nominated doctors to the Shrine Board by April 5, 2025, to ensure seamless coordination ahead of the Yatra. Registration for the Yatra will begin on April 14, 2025, through both online and offline banking channels.

Participants were informed that this process aligns with a 2012 Supreme Court ruling, which mandates that CHCs be issued only by designated medical officers in a prescribed format, ensuring legal and procedural compliance.

Since a majority of the pilgrims belong to these states and UTs, it has become imperative to engage with the concerned health authorities. Officials emphasized that the pilgrimage involves a long and arduous trek through high-altitude terrain, posing risks such as High high-altitude pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and High high-altitude cerebral Edema (HACE).

With registration set to begin in April 2025, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board aims to provide a safer and more organized pilgrimage experience in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deployment of Doctors During the Yatra

The Additional DDG and Director (EMR), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, stated that approximately 1,415 doctors would be deployed on a rotational basis by the Ministry to assist during the Yatra. He assured that strict adherence to guidelines would be ensured and that nominated doctors would participate in online training sessions organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Health Department.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.