A week after announcing an inquiry, the Health Department has taken strict action against seven employees, including two doctors, following a viral video on social media showing a dog sitting inside the Emergency Trauma Room of Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Action was taken against these employees after the inquiry committee found them guilty in the incident.

All seven employees have been attached to the Office of the Director of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Chadoora. They have been directed to explain how the dog entered the hospital and occupied a chair.

According to reports in local media, three Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employees—Ansar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Rather of PHC Panzan (Block Chadoora), and Abdul Gani Waza of SDH Chadoora—were found guilty of negligence. As a result, they have been placed under suspension and attached to DHSK pending further orders.

The inquiry panel also found two doctors accountable for dereliction of duty. Dr. Mubashir Amin, Medical Officer (RMO), SDH Chadoora, and Dr. Aqeel Afzal, Medical Officer, Block Chadoora, have been attached to DHSK as a disciplinary measure.

Additionally, Zahoor Ahmad, a pharmacist at SDH Chadoora, and Mushtaq Ahmad, a sanitary inspector at the same facility, were also found negligent and subjected to disciplinary action.

The inquiry committee further highlighted the poor hygiene and sanitation conditions in the hospital's Emergency Trauma Room, as well as a general lack of oversight and monitoring.

The BMO Chadoora has been formally directed to submit an explanation for these lapses and provide a detailed report to DHSK. The officer has also been instructed to take immediate corrective measures and report back on steps taken to improve hospital management and ensure strict adherence to professional responsibilities.

Inquiry Ordered on March 14 After Video Went Viral

The Director of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) ordered an inquiry after a video showing a dog sitting on a chair inside SDH Chadoora went viral on March 14, 2025.

The video allegedly showed one dog sitting on a chair while a few others were roaming beneath hospital tables.

"In response to a video circulating on social media on 14.03.2025, an inquiry has been ordered by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir into the alleged negligence at SDH Chadoora, Budgam district. The inquiry team will conduct an in-depth analysis of electronic records, CCTV footage, duty rosters, and conduct interviews with patients and staff members to ascertain the facts, identify any errors of omission or commission, and recommend appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future," the officials stated.

They further noted that the inquiry committee will also examine whether the video was deliberately staged or edited to defame a busy government hospital.

"The committee will investigate if the video was part of a deliberate attempt to malign the hospital's reputation—similar to previous incidents at SDH Bijbehara and CHC Pattan, where orchestrated or fake videos were uploaded on social media. If such motives are discovered, the committee will recommend legal action under relevant sections of the law against those responsible," the officials added.

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and stated that it will not tolerate any negligence at any level.