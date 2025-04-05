Amid ongoing search operations in the Kathua and Udhampur districts following sightings of terrorist movement, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district early Saturday morning.

One Pakistani intruder was eliminated by BSF troops at the Abdullian Border Out Post (BOP) in the R S Pura sector.

"In the intervening night of April 4 and April 5, 2025, alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement as an intruder crossed the International Border in the Jammu area. He was challenged by the troops but did not respond. Sensing a threat, BSF personnel neutralised the intruder and foiled the infiltration attempt. A protest is being lodged with the counterpart," a BSF spokesperson said in a social media post.

Official sources stated that the BSF informed the police, who subsequently shifted the body for postmortem and other legal formalities.

They added that over the past couple of weeks, suspicious activity has been observed on the other side of the International Border, with Pakistani Rangers reportedly attempting to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Infiltration Attempt Foiled on LoC on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district.

As reported earlier, on April 1, 2025, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector due to an intrusion by the Pakistan Army across the LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces.

According to reports, three landmines exploded in quick succession under suspicious circumstances in a forested area near an Indian forward post in the Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday evening. Following the explosions, the Pakistan Army opened unprovoked fire.

It is believed that a group of terrorists was attempting to infiltrate Indian territory from across the LoC. However, due to the alertness of Indian troops, the attempt was foiled, and the infiltrators were forced to retreat.

IGP Reviews Security Situation on IB

On Friday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, conducted a comprehensive visit to the District Police Office Samba, Sub-Divisional Police Office Vijaypur, Border Police Post Koulpur, SOG Camp Phulpur, and the border areas of Samba.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of the Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, and Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Virender Singh Manhas.

The visit aimed to assess the security situation, review operational preparedness, and strengthen coordination among the security forces deployed in the region.

During the visit, the IGP held detailed meetings with senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Army, discussing key security measures to enhance vigilance along the International Border.

"The discussions focused on intelligence sharing, counter-infiltration strategies, and ensuring seamless coordination between various security agencies to counter potential threats effectively," an official spokesperson said.