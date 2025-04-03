Tension escalated in villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, after the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Tuesday to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into Indian territory.

Although Indian forces successfully foiled the infiltration attempt, fear has gripped the residents of Poonch due to the ceasefire violation.

Alert troops of the Indian Army thwarted a major infiltration bid in the Poonch district on Tuesday. Heavy gunfire was exchanged between Indian and Pakistani forces following the detonation of landmines along the LoC. Reports suggest that the Pakistani Army suffered significant losses, with at least eight to ten soldiers injured in the exchange of fire. The situation along the LoC remains tense, and senior army officials are closely monitoring developments.

"On April 1, 2025, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati Sector due to an intrusion by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control. This was followed by unprovoked firing and a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Our troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. The situation is under control and is being closely monitored," said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Sunil Bartwal.

He further emphasized, "The Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of the 2021 DGsMO understanding to maintain peace along the Line of Control."

Terrorists' Infiltration Attempt Foiled

According to reports, three landmines exploded in quick succession under suspicious circumstances in a forested area near an Indian forward post in the Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday evening. Following the explosions, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire.

It is believed that a group of terrorists was attempting to infiltrate Indian territory from across the LoC. However, due to the alertness of Indian troops, their attempt was thwarted, and the infiltrators were forced to retreat.

To protect the fleeing terrorists, the Pakistani Army provided cover fire. In response to the potential infiltration attempt, the Indian Army retaliated.

The exchange of fire lasted for approximately two hours. According to local sources, a fire broke out in the forested area after the gunfire, and thick smoke was visible from a considerable distance.

10 Pakistani Soldiers Reportedly Injured

Sources indicate that Pakistan suffered heavy damage due to the firing, with reports suggesting that at least ten Pakistani soldiers were injured. The Indian Army has reported no casualties or damage on its side.

Notably, two months ago, Pakistan attempted an infiltration in the same area. However, the alert Indian Army responded swiftly, eliminating three intruders.

It is important to mention that on February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC and the International Border. They agreed to address key issues that threaten peace and stability.

The two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) had agreed to discuss each other's core concerns—issues that have the potential to disrupt peace and escalate conflicts—with the aim of achieving mutually beneficial and lasting peace, according to the declaration. This agreement went beyond a simple commitment to uphold the 2003 ceasefire and included a broader effort to resolve underlying disputes.