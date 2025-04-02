Amid ongoing anti-terror operations in the Kathua district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to review the security situation in the Union Territory.

According to reports, Amit Shah will convene a high-level security meeting to assess the situation along the International Border (IB), where Pakistan has been pushing terrorists at regular intervals to disrupt peace in the Jammu region.

Reports indicate that the Home Minister will meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the civil administration during the security review.

Shah's Visit Not Linked to Kathua Incident: Omar Abdullah

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that the Union Home Minister's visit is unrelated to the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kathua, where a group of terrorists recently infiltrated from the International Border.

On March 27, four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty during an encounter with newly infiltrated terrorists in Safiyan village, Kathua.

Following the Safiyan terror attack, security forces have launched a massive search operation in different areas of Kathua, where terrorists have been spotted by locals.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated that the Home Minister's visit was planned in advance and is not connected to the ongoing counterterrorism operations in the district.

"It is a coincidence that his visit comes around the time of the Kathua operation," the Chief Minister told reporters in Srinagar after launching a free bus service for women at SKICC.

"Apart from reviewing the security situation, the Home Minister has scheduled a public meeting in Jammu," Omar said, adding, "After his visit to Jammu, Amit Shah will review development projects and inaugurate several initiatives."

Omar Abdullah Launches Free Bus Service for Women Across J&K

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative (free bus service) for women across Jammu and Kashmir from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

The initiative, fulfilling a key budget announcement, provides free travel for women in all Smart City e-buses and J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses across the Union Territory.

Before the official flag-off, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative for schoolgirls, highlighting the government's commitment to accessible and safe transportation for students.

Speaking at the event, Omar Abdullah emphasized that this initiative is not just a welfare measure but a bold step toward women's empowerment and inclusive development.