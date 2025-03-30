On the fourth successive day, the search operation continued in the higher reaches of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir to track down terrorists involved in a terror attack in which four Jammu and Kashmir Police officers lost their lives in the line of duty.

Reports indicate that a group of five terrorists was involved in the encounter that took place in the village of Safiyan Jakhole in the Rajbagh area of Kathua on March 27. Two terrorists from this group were eliminated by security forces, while the remaining three are still hiding in the forests of this mountainous region.

Reports further state that the search and combing operation was jointly launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Security Guards (NSG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Amid reports that the terrorists may have managed to flee after a fierce encounter in Safiyan Jakhole, security forces have extended the ongoing search operation to different areas of the mountainous belt in the Kathua district. All escape routes in this region have been sealed to prevent the terrorists from sneaking out of the district.

Two bodies of terrorists already recovered

As reported earlier, the bodies of two terrorists—believed to be Pakistani nationals and affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad—were recovered, along with war-like stores.

The encounter began on Thursday morning and continued throughout the day on Friday. A total of four policemen and two recently infiltrated terrorists were killed, while the search for other members of the terrorist group continued for the fourth day on Sunday.

Earlier, officials had put the terrorist death toll at three, but late on Friday evening, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat clarified that only two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter.

Officials also stated that security forces are sanitizing the encounter site while extending the search operation to adjoining areas, including the Billawar heights, to track down and neutralize the remaining terrorists.

Union Minister assures immediate relief for families of martyred policemen

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today visited the families of martyred policemen Jaswant Singh and Balwinder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua encounter. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Dr. Singh assured the families of comprehensive and immediate support from the government.

As part of the immediate relief, the following measures have been announced:

Government jobs for the spouses of both martyrs under SRO provisions.

Financial aid and relief from various Central and UT sources, amounting to approximately ₹70 lakh per family.

The construction of two memorial gates in honor of each martyr, funded through the MP fund.

In addition to these immediate measures, a proposal will be put forward to rename government schools after the martyrs as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice.

#Kathua मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए माँ भारती के सपूत स्वर्गीय एस.जी.सी.टी बलविंदर सिंह चिब जी के गांव कान्हा चक जाकर,परिवार जनो से भेट कर दुःख साझा करने की कोशिश की। उनका यह बलिदान अनत काल तक याद रखा जाएगा I एस.अर.ओ नियम के तहत सरकारी नौकरी, प्रयाप्त राशि सहयोग (Financial Aid) तथा… pic.twitter.com/umRezW7JMh — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 30, 2025

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated the nation's deep gratitude to its security personnel and assured that the government remains steadfast in supporting the families of those who protect the country.

LG visits GMC, enquires about the health of police personnel injured in Kathua

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Government Medical College Hospital Jammu to enquire about the health of J&K Police Personnel who sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Kathua.

A team of senior doctors briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of SDPO Border, Kathua, Shri Dheeraj Katoch and SPO Bharat Jalhotra and medical procedures being followed.

The Lieutenant Governor also met the family members of the injured and assured all possible assistance. He directed the Hospital Administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the speedy recovery of the brave police personnel.