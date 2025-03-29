The last rites of four brave cops of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who laid down their lives while fighting Pakistani terrorists on Thursday, were performed today in their respective villages in the Jammu, Reasi, and Kathua districts.

Four policemen, including the in-charge of Police Post Safiyan, lost their lives in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Safiyan Jakhole village in the Rajbagh area of the Kathua district.

There is an atmosphere of both grief and pride in the homes of the martyrs following this incident. Their families expressed immense pride in the martyrdom of their brave sons and demanded strict action against Pakistan from the government.

Tariq Ahmed of Reasi attained martyrdom during the holy month of Ramzan

A member of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Tariq Ahmed of Reasi, lost his life while fighting Pakistani terrorists in the same encounter. Since morning, a large number of locals gathered at the house of martyr Tariq Ahmed in Chamba village of the Panthal block in Reasi district to console his bereaved family.

Martyr Tariq, who joined the police in 2011, is survived by his wife and four-year-old daughter. According to his relatives, he had promised his family that he would be home for Eid-ul-Fitr, but fate had other plans.

Mourning at the house of martyr Jagbir Singh

A wave of mourning prevailed at the house of martyr Jagbir Singh in Mattu village of Khour tehsil in Jammu district. Locals remembered him as a brave warrior who always faced challenges with courage.

Jagbir, who joined the police in 1997, is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Last farewell to martyr Balwinder Singh Chib in Kathua

A large number of people gathered in the Kanna Chak village of the Kathua district to pay tribute to martyr Balwinder Singh Chib. The crowd raised slogans such as "Balwinder Singh Chib Amar Rahe" and "Down with Pakistan." Villagers and his grandmother described him as a kind-hearted person who was always ready to help others. Martyr Balwinder is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Martyr Jaswant Singh's family inconsolable

The family of Selection Grade Constable Jaswant Singh, who lived in Londi Morh of Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district, was deeply shocked upon receiving the news of his martyrdom. They were completely shattered and unable to speak to the media. The family could not believe the tragic news until official confirmation arrived.

The post-mortem of the martyrs' bodies was conducted at Government Medical College, Kathua, followed by the last rites at the District Police Lines (DPL), Kathua. After this, the bodies were sent to their respective native villages.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah attends wreath-laying ceremony

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday attended the wreath-laying ceremony of a policeman who, along with his three colleagues, was martyred in a two-day-long gunfight with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district.

Abdullah led the wreath-laying ceremony of Head Constable Jagbir Singh, in-charge of Police Post Safiyan, at the Police Headquarters in Gulshan Ground, Jammu.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister Satish Sharma, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and other senior civil, police, CRPF, BSF, and Army officers also laid wreaths on the coffin of the fallen policeman.

Four police personnel and two terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in the encounter in the remote forested area of Safiyan.

A wreath-laying ceremony for the three other policemen was held at the District Police Lines in Kathua late Friday evening.