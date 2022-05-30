REDIO to rescue distressed Indians abroad; Dnyaneshwar Mulay to unite diaspora Close
REDIO to rescue distressed Indians abroad; Dnyaneshwar Mulay to unite diaspora

The much-anticipated UPSC Civil Services exam results 2021 have been declared on Monday. IAS, IFS, IPS aspirants who appeared for the civil services examination in January 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May 2022, can finally check their results on the UPSC official website.

As per the results, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment under various categories various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

UPSC
UPSCCredit:Twitter

How to check UPSC exam results?

Go to UPSC official website

Click on "UPSC Civil Service final result 2021' link"

Result will then appear in a PDF file format

Download the result and save it for future reference

Topper's list

upsc
upsc

In this year's UPSC exams, girls have secured the top three ranks. Delhi's Shruti Sharma topped the exams, and Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively.

Check out the complete list of toppers of UPSC exams:

  1. SHRUTI SHARMA
  2. ANKITA AGARWAL
  3. GAMINI SINGLA
  4. AISHWARYA VERMA
  5. UTKARSH DWIVEDI
  6. YAKSH CHAUDHARY
  7. SAMYAK S JAIN
  8. ISHITA RATHI
  9. PREETAM KUMAR
  10. HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA
  11. SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK
  12. YASHARTH SHEKHAR 
  13. PRIYAMVADA ASHOK MHADDALKAR
  14. ABHINAV J JAIN
  15. C YASWANTHKUMAR REDDY
  16. ANSHU PRIYA
  17. MEHAK JAIN
  18. RAVI KUMAR SIHAG
  19. DIKSHA JOSHI
  20. ARPIT CHAUHAN
  21. DILIP K KAINIKKARA
  22. SUNIL KUMAR DHANWANTA
  23. ASHISH
  24. PUSAPATI SAHITYA
  25. SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI
  26. UTSAV ANAND
  27. SAKSHAM GOEL
  28. MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ
  29. BHAVISHYA
  30. NAMAN GOYAL
  31. AVINASH V
  32. NAVANDAR ANAY NITIN
  33. JASPINDER SINGH
  34. SHASHVAT SANGWAN
  35. KARTIKEYA JAISWAL
  36. JASMINE
  37.  V SANJANA SIMHA
  38. RAVI KUMAR
  39. VISHAL DHAKAD
  40. KUSHAL JAIN
  41. SONALI DEV
  42.  SWATHI SREE T
  43.  SHUBHAM SHUKLA
  44. ANJALI SHROTRIYA
  45. SHRADHA SHUKLA
  46. RAMYA C S
  47. NAMAN KUMAR SINGLA
  48. AYUSHI
  49. DIVYANSH SINGH
  50. ABHIJIT RAY
  51. AKSHAY PILLAY
  52. ANKUR DAS
  53. ARPIT SANGAL
  54. ARPIT GUPTA
Also Read