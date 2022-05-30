The much-anticipated UPSC Civil Services exam results 2021 have been declared on Monday. IAS, IFS, IPS aspirants who appeared for the civil services examination in January 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May 2022, can finally check their results on the UPSC official website.

As per the results, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment under various categories various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

How to check UPSC exam results?

Go to UPSC official website

Click on "UPSC Civil Service final result 2021' link"

Result will then appear in a PDF file format

Download the result and save it for future reference

Topper's list

In this year's UPSC exams, girls have secured the top three ranks. Delhi's Shruti Sharma topped the exams, and Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively.

Check out the complete list of toppers of UPSC exams: