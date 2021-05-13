Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2021 was on Thursday deferred and rescheduled in October -- four months from its original schedule. The examination will be held on October 10. It was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) deferred the examination due to the prevailing conditions caused by the second wave of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 which so far has infected 2,37,03,665 people that include 37,10,525 active cases and 2,58,317 deaths.

The UPSC made the announcement on Thursday when India reported 3,62,727 new Covid cases and 4,120 fatalities. The top body, responsible for holding the Civil Service examinations, had also deferred and rescheduled examinations last year too due to the Covid crisis.