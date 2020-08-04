In Jammu and Kashmir, 13 candidates have cleared the Cvil Service Exam 2019. Four among them are Kashmiri Muslims have cracked Indian Administrative Service (IAS) along with two from Kargil, one happens to be from Kishtwar as well.
The preliminary read of the results is in. People aware of the list and following the civil service competition said none of them, however, falls in the top of the list.
Kashmiris who made the IAS cut
Kashmiris figuring in the list include — Asif Yousuf Tantray (328), Nadia Beg (350), Aftab Rasool Malik (412) a resident of Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganai (628). Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo, apparently from Kishtwar, is at No 248 – also on the list.
"We have Mohammad Nawas Sharafuddin from Kargil who is at 778," one source who has seen the list said. "There are two more in the list who wrote their examination from Srinagar centre but we are not sure about them. These include Majid Iqbal Khan at 638, Rayees Hussain at 747 and Syed Junaid Adil at 822," they said.
Find the full list of candidates from Kashmir who cracked the IAS below:
|Sl. No.
|Name
|Rank
|1.
|Abhishek Augustya
|38
|2.
|Sunny Gupta
|148
|3.
|Parth Gupta
|240
|4.
|Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo
|248
|5.
|Asif Yousuf Tantray
|328
|6.
|Nadia Beg
|350
|7.
|Aftab Rasool
|412
|8.
|Sabzar Ahmad Ganie
|628
|9.
|Majid Iqbal Khan
|638
|10.
|Rayees Hussain
|747
|11.
|Mohammed Nawas
|-
|12.
|Sharafuddin
|778
|13.
|Syed Junaid Adil
|822
The source further stated they are trying to locate the individuals from Jammu who have qualified the civil service examination. "So far, it is Abhishek Augustsya who is at rank 38, Sunny Gupta at 148 and Parth Gupta at 240," he said. He said there could many more but it will take a bit of time.