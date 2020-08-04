In Jammu and Kashmir, 13 candidates have cleared the Cvil Service Exam 2019. Four among them are Kashmiri Muslims have cracked Indian Administrative Service (IAS) along with two from Kargil, one happens to be from Kishtwar as well.

The preliminary read of the results is in. People aware of the list and following the civil service competition said none of them, however, falls in the top of the list.

Kashmiris who made the IAS cut

Kashmiris figuring in the list include — Asif Yousuf Tantray (328), Nadia Beg (350), Aftab Rasool Malik (412) a resident of Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganai (628). Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo, apparently from Kishtwar, is at No 248 – also on the list.

"We have Mohammad Nawas Sharafuddin from Kargil who is at 778," one source who has seen the list said. "There are two more in the list who wrote their examination from Srinagar centre but we are not sure about them. These include Majid Iqbal Khan at 638, Rayees Hussain at 747 and Syed Junaid Adil at 822," they said.

Find the full list of candidates from Kashmir who cracked the IAS below:

Sl. No. Name Rank 1. Abhishek Augustya 38 2. Sunny Gupta 148 3. Parth Gupta 240 4. Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo 248 5. Asif Yousuf Tantray 328 6. Nadia Beg 350 7. Aftab Rasool 412 8. Sabzar Ahmad Ganie 628 9. Majid Iqbal Khan 638 10. Rayees Hussain 747 11. Mohammed Nawas - 12. Sharafuddin 778 13. Syed Junaid Adil 822

The source further stated they are trying to locate the individuals from Jammu who have qualified the civil service examination. "So far, it is Abhishek Augustsya who is at rank 38, Sunny Gupta at 148 and Parth Gupta at 240," he said. He said there could many more but it will take a bit of time.