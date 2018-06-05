A 28-year-old UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirant is said to have killed himself after he was denied entry into the examination hall on Sunday, June 3, for being late.

Varun Subhash Chandran was supposed to take the UPSC exams at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Paharganj, but had reached the wrong examination centre. But when he reached the correct centre, he was asked to leave and told that it was 9.24 am and that he was four minutes late. He then returned to his rented accommodation in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar and killed himself.

His death came to light when one of his friends tried to call him but received no answer. Worried, she went to his house and knocked the door but got no response. She then alerted the landlord and other friends, after which the police were called in, reported Hindustan Times.

The police then broke down the door, only to find Chandran hanging. His body was then brought down and rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital but he was declared dead. While searching his room, the police found a suicide note in one of his notebooks.

The note reportedly states that Chandran was upset as he couldn't write the exams and hence had decided to end his life. He also apologised to his friends and family and said: "The more you try to forget me, more happy my soul will be."

He also added that he did not have issues with the rules of the exam but wished there could be some leniency.

Chandran is a native of Karnataka's Kumta town and had been living in Delhi for the last one year. His family was informed of the 28-year-old death and his sister and relatives have reportedly reached Delhi and will take the body back home soon.

The civil services exam is conducted by the UPSC every year and there are three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to it. Through this exam, candidates are selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).