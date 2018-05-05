A man in Bengaluru killed himself over suspicions that his wife was cheating on him

In yet another incident of people killing themselves over personal issues, a Bengaluru man is said to have taken his life over suspicions that his wife was cheating on him. The man, who worked as an accountant with a private gas agency in the city, took the step at his house in the KP Agrahara locality Wednesday, May 2.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Mohan Kumar, who has also left behind a 24-page note addressed to DCP (west) Ravi D Channannanavar. In the note, he has said that he had decided to kill himself as he was upset about his wife's affair with the owner of the gas agency, reported the Times of India.

Along with the note, Kumar has reportedly also left behind some pictures of his wife and his employer and said that they had been taken when the duo was talking. In the note, he also said that his wife and employer harassed him.

The death came to light when neighbors went to meet Kumar Thursday, May 3, morning and found him hanging. They then alerted the police and the body was brought down.

Based on the note Kumar left behind a case of abetment of suicide has been filed against the wife and the employer, reported the Deccan Chronicle. However, the duo is said to be absconding.

While the 24-page note clearly talks about Kumar's woes and his wife's affair, the family has refuted the claims and said that the deceased misunderstood his wife. They said that she had recently undergone a treatment for a uterus-related health issue, which was why she stayed away from her husband.

"Suspecting his wife, Mohan had repeatedly visited police stations," TOI quoted family members as saying. "Finding no truth, police had counselled Mohan."

He is survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter.