A class 12 student killed herself a few hours after she was abducted from her house and then gang-raped by eight men late Tuesday night.

The girl, who is 16-years-old, was alone in her house, when she was kidnapped. The victim's family told the police that they had gone to relative's place, as a family member had passed away, reported ANI. They returned home at 2:30 am on Wednesday and found the girl missing. The minor was found lying on the roadside in an unconscious state.

"We have received a complaint that on Tuesday night a girl was kidnapped from her home and taken to a secluded place and gang-raped. Later they left her in an unconscious state on the roadside," a news agency quoted a senior police officer Virendra Singh.

However, the Indian Express has given a slightly different version of the incident.

"My daughter woke me up around 2.30 am and said her sister was not in the house. I woke up my relatives and began searching for her," the victim's father was quoted as saying by TIE.

It was only on Wednesday morning, that the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents. She said that her perpetrators had taken her to wooded area, where they took turns raping her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the sexual assault to anybody.

She named four of the accused and even claimed that a few of them belong to influential families, reported NDTV. That afternoon, she hanged herself in the bathroom of her residence.

The police have registered the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the neighbors of the victim gave said that the cops are not doing enough. Though, the accused have been identified, none of them have been arrested.

"Police has been reassuring us that they will take action, but no progress has been made yet. We are concerned that this case will be suppressed like so many others," IE quoted the girl's uncle as saying.

Inspector Suresh Kumar, SHO of the Rozka Meo police station has clarified that they are conducting raids to nab the minor's perpetrators.