Uppu Kappurambu, a satirical comedy starring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 4, 2025. With the caption, "Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram," the announcement was posted on the platform's social media accounts.

Uppu Kappurambu, which is set in the made-up village of Chitti Jayapuram in the 1990s, provides a humorous and moving look at a community dealing with a seemingly insignificant but important issue: inadequate burial infrastructure. With a healthy dose of humor and satire, the film explores deeper social issues through the lens of its main issue.

The film is "a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary," according to director Ani IV Sasi, son of the renowned Malayalam filmmaker IV Sasi. "It uses satire and humor to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit," he continues.

The film features a strong supporting cast that includes Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari in addition to Keerthy Suresh and Suhas in the lead roles. Vasanth Maringanti wrote the script. Although the film was first released in Telugu, it will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, increasing its appeal throughout India.

Regarding her career, Keerthy Suresh most recently starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi adaptation of Vijay's hit film Theri, Baby John. Salman Khan made a special appearance in the movie, along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Zara Zyanna.

Keerthy's next film is Revolver Rita, a quirky Tamil comedy helmed by JK Chandru that opens in theaters on August 27, 2025.

When Uppu Kappurambu premieres on Prime Video next month, it hopes to connect with viewers thanks to its original concept, talented cast, and mix of humour and social criticism.