Amidst the unveiling of Amazon Prime Video's new original shows, Uppu Kappurambu has become a standout. Starring Suhas, the show has captured widespread interest.

Famous for playing different kinds of characters, Suhas is the main actor in this comedy drama. What's more interesting is that for this drama, he is joined by the surprising addition of Keerthy Suresh. Keerthy Suresh is expected to play a key role in this show. Directed by AniI V Sasi, known for his acclaimed work in Ninnila Ninnila, this project promises to offer a perfect blend of wit and entertainment and was announced at Amazon Prime Video's event that was held in Mumbai yesterday.

Produced under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt. Ltd. by Radhika Lavu and with a script crafted by Vasanth Muralikrishna Maringanti, fans eagerly await further updates on promotional activities and the release date of Uppu Kappurambu.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the film Siren, directed by Antony Bhagyaraj. The main actors in the film are Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, and it also features Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Ajay, and others. The movie was produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar for Home Movie Makers. Keerthy Suresh has more movies coming up, like Raghuthatha, Revolver Rita, Kannivedi, and Baby John.

On the other hand, Suhas was last seen in the Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The film that scored a super-hit is a joint production by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana Motion Pictures, under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. Directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni, the film's music was composed by Sekhar Chandra, while Wajid Baig and Kodati Pawan Kalyan handle the cinematography and editing departments, respectively.