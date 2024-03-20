On Monday evening, Amazon Prime Videos released their 2024 slate which includes upcoming films and series along with the sequels of the pouplar show. The event was held on Mubai and celebrities who are a part of the film and show graced their presence and introduced the lineup for 2024.

From Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya among others.

Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya under one roof months after announcing divorce

However, what caught netizens' eyes was the ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya made head-turning appearances at the Prime Video event. The couple didn't share the stage, but were present at the same event, ever since it was announced that they have separated.

Naga was there to celebrate the success of his program Dhootha, while Samantha was there to launch her show Citadel Honey Bunny.

The duo didn't share the stage or pose together but were seen at the same event. Fans rushed to social media and gauged Samantha's look.

Take a look at the comments:

A user wrote, " Looks like she still misses Naga.."

Another mentioned, "He is chill....he doesn't look sad atall.."

The third user meant, "She still can't forget him... her heart stopped n eyes about to shed tear.."

Samantha was seen with Tamannaah Bhatia and her boyfriend actor Vijay Varma. Tamil actor Kayal Devaraj also posted a photo of her meeting with the actress.

"I met the beautiful heroine and yes the Tamil girl @Samanthaprabhu2 today at the #AmazonMeet in Mumbai," he said in a post on X. The actress is in Mumbai to attend the Amazon Prime event.

Another video shows Samantha touching Karan Johar's feet and Karan politely moves back and tells her not to touch his feet.

Meanwhile, another video shows Varun hugging Samantha tightly as they share the stage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Both celebrities announced their divorce and shared an official statement regarding the same.

Chaitanya wrote: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

The statement further read, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."