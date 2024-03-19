Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit, flaunts her curves at an award show
Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit, flaunts her curves at an award showInstagram

Monday night saw a galaxy of stars under one roof at the Style Icon Awards, which was hosted at the Taj Lands' End in Mumbai on March 18. The prestigious awards honoured the impeccable fashion and talent of B-town celebs. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Orry among others.

Celebs amped up the glam quotient with their bold and blazing sartorial choices.

Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit

Disha Patani, who often sets Instagram on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous look, looked stunning at the Style Icon Awards.

Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit, flaunts her curves at an award show
Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit, flaunts her curves at an award showInstagram

Disha Patani made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet. She wore a bralette blouse and a flared skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit. Disha completed her look with a pair of heels and tied her hair up into a neat braid. The actor flaunted her mid-riff, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.

Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit, flaunts her curves at an award show
Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit, flaunts her curves at an award show

Disha's look received mixed responses from the fans. A section of fans lauded her ultra-bold and glamorous look, while a section of netizens slammed her for always dressing in similar-styled outfits, be it for ramp walks, award shows or weddings.

A user said, "Uorfi Javed is better than her."

Another said, "Same style of outfits, she needs to amp up her fashion game.."

Work Front

Disha was recently seen in Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Complete list of winners of Style Icons Awards 2024:

  1. Best BGM - Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
  2. Best Action - Sunil Rodrigues (Tiger 3)
  3. Best Choreographer - Bosco Caesar (Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan)
  4. Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)
  5. Best VFX - Sherry Bharda (Tiger 3)
  6. Best Dialogues - Sumit Arora (Jawan)
  7. Best Casting Director - Mukesh Chhabra (12th Fail)
  8. Best Editor - Suvir Nath (OMG 2)
  9. Best Screenplay - Amit Rai (OMG 2)
  10. Best Story - Amit Rai (OMG 2)
  11.  Best Marathi Female Style Icon - Neha Pendse
  12.  Best Marathi Male Style Icon - Sharad Kelkar
  13.  Best Marathi Director - Abhijit Panse (Raanbaazaar)
  14.  Best Marathi Actor Female - Sonalee Kulkarni (Victoria)
  15.  Best Marathi Actor Male - Amey Wagh (Jaggu Ani Juliet)
  16. Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh (Satranga - Animal)
  17. Best Music Album - Animal
  18.  Best Playback Singer Female - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)
  19. Most Popular Stylist - Eka Lakhani
  20. Most Stylish TV Actor Male - Mohsin Khan
  21. Most Stylish TV Actor Female - Ankita Lokhande
  22. Most Stylish TV Couple - Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta
  23. Most Stylish Emerging Talent - Saiyami Kher
  24. Most Stylish Glam Star - Vaani Kapoor
  25. Most Stylish Mold Breaker - Radhika Madan
  26. Best Debut Male - Vedang Raina (The Archies)
  27. Best Debut Female - Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)
  28. Most Stylish Fitness Icon - Shilpa Shetty
  29. Best Designer of The Year - Manish Malhotra
  30. Best Film OTT - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
  31. Best Series OTT - Scoop & Asur 2
  32. Best Director OTT - Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)
  33. Most Stylish Versatile Personality - Maniesh Paul
  34. Best Actor Male TV - Dilip Joshi
  35. Best Actor Female TV - Rupali Ganguly
  36. Oaksmith® Packaged Drinking Water presents Most Stylish Couple - Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh
  37. Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year - Mrunal Thakur
  38. Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. presents Outstanding Contribution To Cinema - Anil Sharma (Gadar 2)
  39. Best Lyrics - Javed Akhtar (Dunki - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se)
  40. Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female - Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani &
  41. Ghoomer)
  42. Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male - Angad Bedi (Ghoomer)
  43. Taj Hotels presents Timeless Fashion Icon - Karisma Kapoor
  44. Most Stylish Pap Favorite - Orry
  45. The Gift Studio Best Actor Female OTT Jury's Pick - Sushmita Sen (Taali)
  46. The Gift Studio presents Best Actor Male OTT Jury's Pick - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
  47. TRENDS presents Most Stylish Game Changer - Disha Patani
  48. Best Cinematography - Rangarajan Ramabadran (12th Fail)
  49. Coolberg presents Best Film Popular Choice - OMG 2
  50. Best Film Jury's Choice - 12th Fail
  51. Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice - Varun Dhawan (Bawaal)
  52. Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice - Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal)
  53. Killer presents Entertainer of The Decade - Akshay Kumar
  54. Most Stylish Action Star - Tiger Shroff
  55.  Best Director Jury's Choice - Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
  56. Planet Marathi presents Best Director Popular Choice - Atlee (Jawan)
  57. Star Of The Year- Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
  58. Special Jury Award For Outstanding Performance in Animal - Anil Kapoor
  59. MovieMax presents Box Office Disruptor of The Year - Atlee (Jawan)
  60. Coolberg presents Best Actor In A Negative Role - Bobby Deol (Animal)
  61. Killer presents Best Actor In A Comic Role - Ayushmann Khurrana (Dream Girl 2)
  62. Fashion Forward Star - Arjun Kapoor
  63. TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year Female - Ananya Panday
  64. Most Stylish Haute Stepper - Shehnaaz Gill
  65. MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Female Jury's Choice - Medha Shankr (12th Fail)
  66. MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Male Jury's Choice - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
  67. Best Actor Male Popular Choice - Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)
  68. Oaksmith® Packaged Drinking Water presents Best Actor Female Popular Choice - Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)
  69. Stylish Charming Diva - Sophie Choudry
  70. Most Stylish Risk Taker - Neha Dhupia
  71. Most Stylish Fan Favorite Superstar - Shraddha Kapoor.
Also Read