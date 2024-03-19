Monday night saw a galaxy of stars under one roof at the Style Icon Awards, which was hosted at the Taj Lands' End in Mumbai on March 18. The prestigious awards honoured the impeccable fashion and talent of B-town celebs. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Orry among others.

Celebs amped up the glam quotient with their bold and blazing sartorial choices.

Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit

Disha Patani, who often sets Instagram on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous look, looked stunning at the Style Icon Awards.

Disha Patani made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet. She wore a bralette blouse and a flared skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit. Disha completed her look with a pair of heels and tied her hair up into a neat braid. The actor flaunted her mid-riff, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.

Disha's look received mixed responses from the fans. A section of fans lauded her ultra-bold and glamorous look, while a section of netizens slammed her for always dressing in similar-styled outfits, be it for ramp walks, award shows or weddings.

A user said, "Uorfi Javed is better than her."

Another said, "Same style of outfits, she needs to amp up her fashion game.."

Work Front

Disha was recently seen in Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Complete list of winners of Style Icons Awards 2024: