Monday night saw a galaxy of stars under one roof at the Style Icon Awards, which was hosted at the Taj Lands' End in Mumbai on March 18. The prestigious awards honoured the impeccable fashion and talent of B-town celebs. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Orry among others.
Celebs amped up the glam quotient with their bold and blazing sartorial choices.
Disha Patani opts for a floral bralette and thigh-high slit
Disha Patani, who often sets Instagram on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous look, looked stunning at the Style Icon Awards.
Disha Patani made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet. She wore a bralette blouse and a flared skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit. Disha completed her look with a pair of heels and tied her hair up into a neat braid. The actor flaunted her mid-riff, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.
Disha's look received mixed responses from the fans. A section of fans lauded her ultra-bold and glamorous look, while a section of netizens slammed her for always dressing in similar-styled outfits, be it for ramp walks, award shows or weddings.
A user said, "Uorfi Javed is better than her."
Another said, "Same style of outfits, she needs to amp up her fashion game.."
Work Front
Disha was recently seen in Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.
Complete list of winners of Style Icons Awards 2024:
- Best BGM - Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
- Best Action - Sunil Rodrigues (Tiger 3)
- Best Choreographer - Bosco Caesar (Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan)
- Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)
- Best VFX - Sherry Bharda (Tiger 3)
- Best Dialogues - Sumit Arora (Jawan)
- Best Casting Director - Mukesh Chhabra (12th Fail)
- Best Editor - Suvir Nath (OMG 2)
- Best Screenplay - Amit Rai (OMG 2)
- Best Story - Amit Rai (OMG 2)
- Best Marathi Female Style Icon - Neha Pendse
- Best Marathi Male Style Icon - Sharad Kelkar
- Best Marathi Director - Abhijit Panse (Raanbaazaar)
- Best Marathi Actor Female - Sonalee Kulkarni (Victoria)
- Best Marathi Actor Male - Amey Wagh (Jaggu Ani Juliet)
- Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh (Satranga - Animal)
- Best Music Album - Animal
- Best Playback Singer Female - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)
- Most Popular Stylist - Eka Lakhani
- Most Stylish TV Actor Male - Mohsin Khan
- Most Stylish TV Actor Female - Ankita Lokhande
- Most Stylish TV Couple - Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta
- Most Stylish Emerging Talent - Saiyami Kher
- Most Stylish Glam Star - Vaani Kapoor
- Most Stylish Mold Breaker - Radhika Madan
- Best Debut Male - Vedang Raina (The Archies)
- Best Debut Female - Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)
- Most Stylish Fitness Icon - Shilpa Shetty
- Best Designer of The Year - Manish Malhotra
- Best Film OTT - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
- Best Series OTT - Scoop & Asur 2
- Best Director OTT - Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)
- Most Stylish Versatile Personality - Maniesh Paul
- Best Actor Male TV - Dilip Joshi
- Best Actor Female TV - Rupali Ganguly
- Oaksmith® Packaged Drinking Water presents Most Stylish Couple - Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh
- Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year - Mrunal Thakur
- Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. presents Outstanding Contribution To Cinema - Anil Sharma (Gadar 2)
- Best Lyrics - Javed Akhtar (Dunki - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se)
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female - Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani &
- Ghoomer)
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male - Angad Bedi (Ghoomer)
- Taj Hotels presents Timeless Fashion Icon - Karisma Kapoor
- Most Stylish Pap Favorite - Orry
- The Gift Studio Best Actor Female OTT Jury's Pick - Sushmita Sen (Taali)
- The Gift Studio presents Best Actor Male OTT Jury's Pick - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
- TRENDS presents Most Stylish Game Changer - Disha Patani
- Best Cinematography - Rangarajan Ramabadran (12th Fail)
- Coolberg presents Best Film Popular Choice - OMG 2
- Best Film Jury's Choice - 12th Fail
- Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice - Varun Dhawan (Bawaal)
- Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice - Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal)
- Killer presents Entertainer of The Decade - Akshay Kumar
- Most Stylish Action Star - Tiger Shroff
- Best Director Jury's Choice - Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
- Planet Marathi presents Best Director Popular Choice - Atlee (Jawan)
- Star Of The Year- Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
- Special Jury Award For Outstanding Performance in Animal - Anil Kapoor
- MovieMax presents Box Office Disruptor of The Year - Atlee (Jawan)
- Coolberg presents Best Actor In A Negative Role - Bobby Deol (Animal)
- Killer presents Best Actor In A Comic Role - Ayushmann Khurrana (Dream Girl 2)
- Fashion Forward Star - Arjun Kapoor
- TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year Female - Ananya Panday
- Most Stylish Haute Stepper - Shehnaaz Gill
- MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Female Jury's Choice - Medha Shankr (12th Fail)
- MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Male Jury's Choice - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
- Best Actor Male Popular Choice - Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)
- Oaksmith® Packaged Drinking Water presents Best Actor Female Popular Choice - Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)
- Stylish Charming Diva - Sophie Choudry
- Most Stylish Risk Taker - Neha Dhupia
- Most Stylish Fan Favorite Superstar - Shraddha Kapoor.