The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 was hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18, Monday. It was indeed a night to remember with who's who from the B-town amping up their glam quotient. the prestigious awards ceremony honoured and recognised the impeccable fashion and talent of celebs.

The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill and others.

Several inside videos of the event have surfaced online.

Aditya Roy Kapoor's rumoured love Ananya Panday engrossed in a candid chat with Shraddha

One of the videos shows Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Pandey along with Shehnaaz Gill seated in the front row.

In the clip, Shraddha was interacting with Ananya and the duo was seen giggling and laughing.

Shehnaaz was looking here and there and seemingly looked uncomfortable. Netizens pointed out that Shehnaaz was feeling left out as Shraddha and Ananya were seated beside each other and they didn't involve her in conversation.

A section of netizens speculated that they were talking about Aditya Roy Kapur.

A user wrote, "Shehnaaz is trying to fit in Bollywood.."

Another mentioned, "Relax guys!! Shraddha and Ananya have a comMAN topic to discuss hence ignoring the world.."

The third user wrote, "Shraddha advising Ananya about how to keep Aditya happy..."

The fourth user wrote, "They were ignoring shehnaaz..."

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Ananya Panday opted for a turquoise green sequinned coordinated cropped blouse and floor-length skirt. The bodycon fitting and a floor-length hem made her look stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a nude gown featuring halter spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, the tulle train on the back, and a body-hugging fit to amp up her look.

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a red spaghetti strapped gown with a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging fitting, which had has backless design, and a floor-length hem.

Shraddha radiated elegance in a peach maxi dress.

Who won what?

Most Stylish Fan Favorite: Shraddha Kapoor.

Most Stylish Haute Stepper: Shehnaaz Gill.