Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a heartthrob for millions. The actor has paved her way to showbiz with her hard work. The Punjab sensation's funny banter and chemistry on Bigg Boss with her co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla, won her accolades. The duo was one of the most loved celebrities in the house.

Several fan club pages are named SiIdnaaaz and SidNaazians. There was a buzz on social media that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were dating and would get married. However, the dup never denied or spoke about their relationship and always dubbed it friendship. Sidharth's untimely death in 2021 has left a void in millions of hearts. However, that never stopped her from achieving her goals.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was later seen in Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

'Money matters a lot'

Shehnaaz made a striking appearance at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The actor was a showstopper for Diksha Khanna's couture.

She was lauded for her vivacious and energetic walk.

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a unique loose jumper outfit and accessorized it with a brown leather and blue denim jacket. She wore a nose pin, tied her hair in a bun, and slayed the ramp with panache.

A section of netizens lauded her for her walk, while some even slammed her appearance and style of walk.

Talking to the media after her ramp walk, Shehnaaz said, "Mujhe lagta hai thoda banda ameer hone kagta hai atbahi ye cheezein kar paat hai insaan. Mann toh sab ka karta hai hum bhi acche lage , styling kare, but paisa matters a lot, paisa hai toh sab kar sakte hai, agar paisa nahi hai toh nahi kar sakte. Mujhe lagta hai mai har cheez ko carry kar sakti hu comfortably, kuch bhi ho jaaye. Mere liye toh yehi hai style ka matlab (I think being a little wealthy helps a person to do these things comfortably. Everyone desires to look good and style themselves, but money matters a lot. With money, you can do anything; without money, you can't. I feel I can carry everything comfortably, no matter what happens. For me, this is what style means.)

Work front

Shehnaaz is gearing up for her next project, Sab First Class, along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer. On January 20 of this year, Shehnaaz officially announced the film by sharing an Instagram post. "2024 begins @fukravarun @balwindersinghjanjua @muradkhetani @cine1studios @officialjiostudios @movietunnelproductions," she wrote.