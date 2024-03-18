Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Bachchan skip Shweta Bachchan's 50th B'day bash;Jaya-Amitabh other celebs attend

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday with her family and parents, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the occasion, Shweta hosted a party at Prateeksha. Shweta's intimate bash saw her father and legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, daughter Navya Naveli, son Agastya Nanda along with industry friends Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan who is Navya and Agastya's close friend.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya skip the birthday celebration of Shweta.

Several videos and pictures from the bash surfaced online. The visuals show Big B along with Jaya Bachchan snapped outside Shweta's residence.

Netizens spotted Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan from Shweta's low-key bash.

The trio along with Shweta, Navya, and Jaya was seen at Ambani's bash.

Aishwarya didn't wish Shweta on social media but Abhishek made a picture compilation of his best moments with his elder sister Shweta. He penned a heartfelt note for her as she turned 50 . The video shows the priceless childhood moments of the siblings with their parents, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek penned a heartwarming note for Shweta and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you ,"

Shweta commented, "And you me ♥️ you're making me emotional stoppp ittt ! Love you so much. Hurry up now waiting for you to have lunch, am hangry.."

Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan took a trip down memory lane, recalling childhood moments with Shweta Bachchan on her 50th birthday on Sunday, with the former revealing how Abhishek had tied Shweta and him to a tree in Madh Island as a prank.

Big B took to his blog and penned a beautiful note for his daughter.

"A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the 'progress reports' ," Bachchan wrote on his blog. "Birthdays galore... Shweta, the first born, and Nikhil her husband.. within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age – 50 years...!"

"At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old... and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings... LIFE IS A WONDER... Children and grandchildren all together."

Big B added as he shared a few photos of him greeting his fans outside his home, "Family is the greatest bond... of love togetherness and the joys of each other... may it ever be in lasting... and the family at the GOJ...? they are supreme."

Karan shared an Instagram carousel carrying a set of pictures with Shweta, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Abhishek."My best childhood memories have been with @shwetabachchan and @bachchan."

Shweta also shared a picture of her as she turned 50.