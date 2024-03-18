Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of parenthood. Last month, Varun Dhawan announced Natasha and he are expecting their first child this year. Sharing a monochrome photo, Varun wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from their fans, friends and loved ones on social media.

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal flaunts her baby bump as she gets spotted in the city for an event

Post Varun and Natasha's pregnancy announcement, Natasha was spotted flaunting her baby bump at Ambani's pre-wedding bash. And on Friday, Natasha once again made a stunning appearance at an event wearing a baby pink satin one-piece and a white blazer. With minimalistic makeup and her hair left loose, she exuded radiance and charm.

Natasha was seen caressing her baby bump as she attended the event. The pregnancy glow on her face was evident.

Netizens school Natasha for wearing heels.

A section of netizens noticed Natasha being uncomfortable with paps hovering over her for pictures and said that she wasn't comfortable with it.

A user said, "Pregnancy and she's wearing heels and looks like she's wearing satin nightwear.. Not at all descent."

Another user said, " Why is she wearing heels? Haven't the doctor told her to wear flat?"

The third user averred, "Wearing in what she feels comfortable in pregnancy except heels.."

About Natasha and Varun's relationship

Varun and Natasha married three years ago. They were childhood sweethearts who fell in love with each other at a music concert. They kept their relationship under wraps, finally making it official on Instagram. On Koffee With Karan, Varun shared how Natasha has been supportive of his dreams all through and as a partner, his responsibility is to support her dreams and ambitions.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal released on Amazon Prime. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.