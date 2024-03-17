The wedding season is here and not just commoners, celebrities are also taking nuptial vows. Recently, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on Friday. The couple got married on March 16, 2024, and dropped pictures on their social media looking breathtakingly beautiful in bridal outfits.

The couple captioned the post, "From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, every now and then, when my heart beats differently, it's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually You!."

Of Love, laughter and happiness: Pulkit whistles at wifey Kriti Kharbanda

The newlywed couple on Friday, returned to their Delhi home.

In the serval clips that have gone viral shows, Kriti and Pulkit danced their hearts out as they entered the house

Kriti's griha pravesh was a s sight to behold as the duo danced to the dhol beats.

Their friends and family also danced along with them.

The dhol wallas played the Maan Meri Jaan that saw Pulkit whistling at Kriti while shaking a leg with his wife.

The newlyweds enjoyed along with the family.

For griha pravesh, Pulkit opted for a white kurta and dhoti, and Kriti chose to wear a red sari.

For their wedding, Kriti wore a pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

Kriti was seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he held her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying the mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

Pulkit has been part of the Fukrey franchise. He was also seen in Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for this May.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.