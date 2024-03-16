Worst dressed: Shilpa Shetty, Sharvari Wagh; Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari: Best dressed at Ambani's Holi bash [pics]

On Friday, Isha Ambani hosted the Bvlgari Roman Holi exhibition, followed by dinner, at the Ambani House in Mumbai. Who's who from the industry attended the bash amping up the glam quotient. The celebs who attended the bash are Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

Mumbai witnessed the very phenomenon of Bulgari's India event titled "A Roman Holi."

Let's take a look at the best and worst-dressed celebs

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at Bulgari's India's event. The global icon wore a blush pink saree with a slit and exuded desi vibes

For jewels, she wore an exquisite artful Bulgari neckpiece that she claimed in an interview earlier in the day as one of her favourites from the latest collection. The reason is that the large jewels adorning it are all sourced from Jaipur. Her metallic smoky eye did the talking. She looked stunning and gave a desi vibe look.

Athiya Shetty wore a blazer and flared trousers. Her outfit featured an embellished blazer with a deep v-neckline, full sleeves and intricate floral sequin embellishments all over. Paired with a matching pair of flared trousers.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a saree and looked as graceful as ever. The gorgeous diva donned an orange saree with pink floral embroidery.

Worst dressed

Shilpa Shetty opted for a green ensemble that featured a dark green embellished bralette, which she paired with a satin draped patterned maxi skirt.

Sharvari Wagh opted for a bralette and a palazzo.

Meanwhile, Taking to Instagram, Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin shared several photos from the bash. The pictures featured Isha, Priyanka, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shloka Mehta, among other guests. He also gave a peek at the venue and the food menu.

He wrote, "The first-ever Bvlgari Roman Holi exhibition and Gala Dinner at the mesmerizing Ambani House in Mumbai, hosted by Isha Ambani, and graced with the participation of @priyankachopra @ayushmannk @radhikamerchantril and many other distinguished guests, partners and friends of the Ambani and Bvlgari was a unique lifetime emotion and display of beauty, refinement and culture." He also wrote thank you in Hindi and Gujarati.