All is well: Amitabh Bachchan dubs his hospitalization reports 'fake'; attends ISPL match with Abhishek Bachchan

On Friday, social media was abuzz with news of Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation. fans were worried and enquiring about Amitabh Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg.

A section of the media reported that he was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the morning and discharged a few hours later and is recuperating at home.

However, there was no confirmation from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where the 81-year-old star was reported to have been admitted early Friday and then discharged.

Though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X for much of the day.

That the superstar had posted a cryptic message on X at noon on Friday added to the mystery. "T 4950 -- in gratitude ever," he said.

An hour later, he put out a promotional video on son Abhishek's 'Majhi Mumbai' team for the Street Premier League.

Big B dubs his hospitalization reports 'fake'; attends ISPL match with Abhishek Bachchan

On Friday evening, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar were captured at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata.

He made his appearance came just hours after reports of Bachchan's hospital visit had surfaced.

In a circulating video on social media, Big B is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd inquires about his health.

Bachchan then responds verbally, stating, "Fake news," about the rumours surrounding his health.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.