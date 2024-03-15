A piece of shocking news from B-town has left fans and celebrities worried. It has been widely reported that Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Ever since the news broke out, fans have taken to social media and expressed their concern.

On Friday, the 81-year-old actor was taken to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital in the wee hours. He reportedly underwent an angioplasty on his leg.

The report added Bachchan is being "treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart."

News18 reported that "It was not immediately known what prompted the veteran actor to get medical help. "An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart," the insider added.

Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital post angioplasty; recovering at bungalow Jalsa

As per a report in TOI, 'The angioplasty was done in the morning and now he is back home and recovering.

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

On March 15, hours before reports of Big B's hospitalisation surfaced, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and wrote, 'in gratitude ever'.

Known as Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan attended Ambani's pre-wedding festivities with his family. He was also seen cheering for team Mumbai with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan earlier this week.

Big B was seen in a sweatshirt as he happily cheered for his team during the ongoing ISPL match.

Big B underwent wrist surgery

Earlier this year, the megastar underwent surgery for his wrist. He revealed the same in his blog and talked about how he continued working despite all that he suffered due to the surgery.

Sr. Bachchan is quite active on social media and keeps his fans informed about his health and the latest happenings. He took to his blog recently and spoke about how he is battling health issues but is thankful for his prayers.

A couple of days ago, he shared a close-up picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a cap.

In the comments section, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Nice cap, wonder where you got it from!" Amitabh Bachchan replied, "You." Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Off to the game... ISPL Majhi Mumbai our team takes on Kolkata."