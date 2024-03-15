Global icon Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie on Thursday. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the airport. Before heading to India, Priyanka Chopra had shared a selfie with her daughter on Instagram stories.

And on late evening, Priyanka was papped coming out of the Mumbai airport. The actor was seen wearing a black outfit with a beach hat and Malti was spotted in a green top and pants combo.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with baby Malti Marie, video goes viral

Malti Marie waved at the paps as she arrived in India.

Netizens were in awe of seeing Priyanka and Malti Marie. Several clips and videos of Priyanka at the airport surfaced online, in one of the clips Priyanka was seen getting protective of her daughter as the paparazzi flashed three camera lights on her.

A user wrote, "Malti looks so much like her Daddy. Of course, she's got her gorgeous Mummy in her, too"

Another mentioned, " She looks cute but is getting disturbed by the flashlights.."

This is Malti's second visit to India. Nick and Priyanka brought her along for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in April last year.

Priyanka Chopra is here to attend a Bulgari event in Mumbai. She is the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand along with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share that Malti is a "champ" and often leaves the actress surprised. She wrote, "R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me every day. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time? Thank you, Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun!"

Earlier, Priyanka when Priyanka had come to Mumbai, she had shared the photo and wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel.