Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao is basking in the success of Laapataa Ladies, with each passing day, the film has been getting a positive response with mostly worth of mouth publicity. Cinephiles who have seen the film have lauded the sheer screenwriting and Kiran Rao's direction.

Apart from movie-goers, on Wednesday, Bollywood star Salman Khan heaped praise on Kiran Rao for her latest directorial venture Laapataa Ladies, expressing his desire to work with the filmmaker in future.

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 14, 2024

Salman Khan deleted his Laapataa Ladies tweet hours after he got trolled; shares new tweet

Taking to X Salman wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me?)."

As soon as he shared his thoughts on social media, Bhaijaan was trolled massively.

Netizens schooled him and corrected him by saying that Laapataa Ladies is not Kiran Rao's debut.

As soon as Salman Khan realised the error made by him unintentionally, he deleted the old post where he mentioned Laapataa Ladies as Kiran Rao's debut film.

He wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)."

Take a look at the post here:

Salman Khan attended the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. The official Instagram handle of Spice shared an inside video from the screening.

Salman and Aamir were seen hugging each other. Salman Khan can be seen seated with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan, directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing the video, the official handle of Spice wrote, @beingsalmankhan graces @aamirkhanproductions 's event, Laapataa Ladies movie premier with all smiles and warm hug."

For the unversed, Kiran Rao's directorial debut was the critically acclaimed 2010 film Dhobi Ghat.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies boasts an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles. Additionally, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni deliver noteworthy performances in significant roles.