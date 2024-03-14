Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of Animal, the film shattered all box-office records and minted over Rs 1000 crores at the global box office. After the success of Animal, fans are eagerly anticipating Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Actor Arun Govil who is known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 1987 TV series Ramayan, heaped praise on Ranbir and said that the actor truly deserved to essay the role of Lord Ram.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil said, "As far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hu mai unke baare mein, bahut mehnat se kaam karte hai vo. Bahut sanskaari bache hai vo basically. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai, maine dekha hai kai baar unko. [From what I know about him, he works very hard. He is a very cultured kid. He possesses morals, values, and a deep sense of tradition. I have observed this on multiple occasions.] I am very sure about it that he will try to do his level best. It should come out well."

While Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Goddess Sita. Initially, Alia Bhatt was locked in for the role of Sita but reportedly she had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, the role of Ravana will be played by KGF fame, Yash.

About Ramayan

According to India Today, Ranbir Kapoor underwent a look test for his role as Lord Ram, impressing the team with his appearance. The director prefers Ranbir to maintain a lean physique rather than bulk up for the character.

As per the source, "Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of March 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran."

As per a Pinkvilla report, the VFX plates for Ramayan are being prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG. A source informed the portal, "Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayan and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it's a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayan won't be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions."

There is no official announcement from the filmmakers, the film is reportedly scheduled for release next year. Filming for the movie has commenced this month, aiming for completion by July, with a target release during Diwali 2025.