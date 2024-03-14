The year 2024 is filled with unexpected collaborations. A fortnight ago, Rihaana came to India and performed after eight years at Ambani's pre-wedding bash. And now famous singer Ed Sheeran who is in India for his tour is all set to perform the last leg of The +–=÷× concert in Mumbai this weekend.

The prolific singer landed in Mumbai on Monday and since then he has been meeting and greeting Bollywood stars.

Ed Sheeran recreated the signature pose of SRK with King Khan and fans can't keep calm

On Wednesday, Ed Sheeran met SRK and recreated Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose, with SRK himself, as the title track of Om Shanti Om played in the background. After the pose, SRK kissed Ed Sheeran on the cheeks.

This is what SRK posted:

SRK captioned the post, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..." Farah Khan re-posted the video and wrote, "When you get to direct Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan you get?.... #SherKhan of course."

Netizens flocked to the comment section and were thrilled to see SRK and Ed Sheeran's collab

On SRK's post, a comment read, "I'm done with this March Multiverse. Too many mad crossovers."

Another one added, "Alexa, play Perfect real quick."

The next one added, "This is the biggest collab of the year."

The fourth user wrote,"We're just in 3rd month of 2024."

Excited fans asked Ed, "WHY DID YOU CUT THE KISS ♥️?"

Farah Khan also met Ed Sheeran and shared a picture with him. She captioned it, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever...@teddysphotos (sic)," with a heart emoji.

Armaan Malik also met Ed Sheeran and danced with the singer.

Ed made his first appearance in Mumbai at a school. He was seen bonding with a few children and singing songs with them. He then met Ayushmann Khurrana and also attended a party hosted in his honour by Armaan Malik. He also played cricket with Shubhman Gill.

Ed Sheeran on Bollywood

In an interview with Zoom, Ed expressed his desire to collaborate with SRK. When asked which Bollywood actor he would like to work with, the singer responded, Ummm... I never thought about it really. But I guess, Shah Rukh Khan because he is the biggest star."

If he would do a Bollywood film

Ed Sheeran said, "A 100 % yes, sign me up. I'd love to be involved with them musically as well. I really like the energy, and I know I keep saying the word energy, but there is a very vibrant, positive energy around Bollywood (sic)," he said. The singer, who had previously performed in Mumbai in 2015, said that he was pleasantly surprised by Bollywood's energy on his last visit. "Coming here to do the show in 2015, it was like a completely new set of music. It was really cool (sic)."